Grundy Center escapes Sumner-Fred in thin win 50-46

Grundy Center poked just enough holes in Sumner-Fred's defense to garner a taut, 50-46 victory on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Grundy Center and Sumner-Fred squared off with December 14, 2021 at Grundy Center High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Sumner-Fred faced off against Jesup and Grundy Center took on Le Grand East Marshall on December 6 at Grundy Center High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

