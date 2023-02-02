Grundy Center survived Story City Roland-Story in a 50-47 win that had a seat-squirming feel on February 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Grundy Center and Story City Roland-Story played in a 53-46 game on December 16, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Grundy Center faced off against Ackley AGWSR . For results, click here. Story City Roland-Story took on Dike-New Hartford on January 23 at Story City Roland-Story High School. For more, click here.

