Grundy Center dismantles Ackley AGWSR in convincing manner 54-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grundy Center's 54-28 throttling of Ackley AGWSR during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Grundy Center opened with a 6-3 advantage over Ackley AGWSR through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted to an 18-15 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Grundy Center's might showed as it carried a 54-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.