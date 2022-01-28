 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grundy Center dismantles Ackley AGWSR in convincing manner 54-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grundy Center's 54-28 throttling of Ackley AGWSR during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 22, Grundy Center faced off against State Center West Marshall and Ackley AGWSR took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 21 at Ackley AGWSR High School. Click here for a recap

Grundy Center opened with a 6-3 advantage over Ackley AGWSR through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted to an 18-15 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Grundy Center's might showed as it carried a 54-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

