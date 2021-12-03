Grundy Center delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Aplington-Parkersburg 51-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Grundy Center wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-44 over Aplington-Parkersburg at Aplington-Parkersburg High on December 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Aplington-Parkersburg started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Grundy Center at the end of the first quarter.

Grundy Center broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-32 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

