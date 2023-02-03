Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Greene North Butler prevailed over Rockford 50-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Rockford squared off with February 4, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Greene North Butler faced off against Charles City . Click here for a recap. Rockford took on Manly Central Springs on January 27 at Rockford High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.