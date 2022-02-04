Greene North Butler edges Rockford in tough test 45-39

A sigh of relief filled the air in Greene North Butler's locker room after Friday's 45-39 win against Rockford in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Rockford faced off against Manly Central Springs and Greene North Butler took on Osage on January 25 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
