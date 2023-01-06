Greene North Butler dims lights on Rockford 54-20

Greene North Butler built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 54-20 win over Rockford on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Greene North Butler and Rockford played in a 45-39 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.
