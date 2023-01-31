 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greene North Butler designs winning blueprint against Sheffield West Fork 36-24

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Greene North Butler still prevailed 36-24 against Sheffield West Fork in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Sheffield West Fork and Greene North Butler played in a 71-33 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL . For more, click here. Greene North Butler took on Charles City on January 26 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

