Riding a wave of production, Nashua-Plainfield surfed over Greene North Butler 42-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 6.

The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Greene North Butler played in a 41-14 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Greene North Butler faced off against Sheffield West Fork . Click here for a recap. Nashua-Plainfield took on Waterloo Christian on January 30 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

