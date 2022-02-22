Go-Hawks shows focus, athleticism in win over Decorah

It is not easy to come back from a demoralizing 10-point loss and win your first game in the class 4A regional tournament—especially not when you face the same team.

The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team faced that challenge when it took the floor against the Decorah Vikings on Saturday night.

“Decorah was here eight days ago and knocked us off by 10 points,” Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “That dampened some spirits.”

However, Bodensteiner said, following two rough days of practice and a day off, the Go-Hawks came to practice on Thursday and Friday with strong energy, focus and intensity.

From the start of the game, the Go-Hawks displayed each of those three characteristics. Waverly-Shell Rock jumped out a 9-2 lead and continued its dominance throughout the first quarter. Senior guard Trinidee Moore led the Go-Hawks with five points in the first eight minutes.

However, in the second quarter, Decorah battled back with a 10-2 run to cut Waverly-Shell Rock’s lead to just two points with less than a minute remaining in the half. A Morgain Aikey steal and assist on an Annika Behrends layup gave the Go-Hawks a 23-19 halftime advantage.

The third quarter belonged to Go-Hawks sophomore forward Katelyn Eggena. The only non-senior starter for Waverly-Shell Rock dominated in the post with six baskets on seven attempts. Eggena also added four rebounds as the Go-Hawks outscored Decorah 17-7.

With a fourteen point lead heading into the final quarter, the Go-Hawks battled off a late surge from Decorah to win the rematch, 51-43.

Following the win, Bodensteiner said the focus of his team made the difference in changing the result on Saturday.

“I think those little things that normally go unnoticed were a big difference for us,” Bodensteiner said.

Go-Hawks leading scorer, Eggena also spoke about the team’s drive in practice leading up to the game.

“We really needed this,” Eggena said. “[We] worked all week at practice really wanting this win.”

In addition to the focus and intensity of his team, Bodensteiner said he feels that the Go-Hawks exhibits strengths of energy and athleticism.

“This is an energy and effort team,” Bodensteiner said. “We are not the fanciest car out there on the offensive end, but we are going to guard like heck…this is a team that shows if you have really good athletes, who are really good competitors, who will do the right things—even if they do not have the best basketball skills—you can put a really good basketball team out there.”

The Go-Hawks will travel to North Polk to take on the Comets in the regional championship on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“I know that they have two guards who are good scorers,” Bodensteiner said. “I just like the fact that our kids earned the chance to play again.”

While they are taking things one game at a time, Eggena said she believes the Go-Hawks can use the their two practices leading up to the championship to fully prepare and steal a win at North Polk.

