Gladbrook-Reinbeck records sound decision over Eldora South Hardin 66-58

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Gladbrook-Reinbeck to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Eldora South Hardin 66-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Rebels opened a tight 24-21 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
The Rebels darted over the Tigers 66-58 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 13, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Sumner-Fred on January 10 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
