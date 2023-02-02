Gladbrook-Reinbeck turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 50-34 win over Collins-Maxwell in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 2.

In recent action on January 27, Collins-Maxwell faced off against Garwin GMG . For results, click here. Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 24 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Click here for a recap.

