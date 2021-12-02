Gladbrook-Reinbeck overcomes Fairbank Wapsie Valley in competitive affair 41-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Gladbrook-Reinbeck's locker room after Thursday's 41-36 win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck registered a 21-16 advantage at intermission over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.

The third quarter gave the Rebels a 30-27 lead over the Warriors.

Conditioning showed as Gladbrook-Reinbeck outscored Fairbank Wapsie Valley 11-9 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.