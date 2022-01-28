Gladbrook-Reinbeck nets nifty win over Conrad BCLUW 35-27

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Gladbrook-Reinbeck to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Conrad BCLUW 35-27 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW took on Le Grand East Marshall on January 21 at Conrad BCLUW High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck darted in front of Conrad BCLUW 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense moved to a 19-16 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.
Conrad BCLUW came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-22.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.