Gladbrook-Reinbeck nets nifty win over Conrad BCLUW 35-27

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Gladbrook-Reinbeck to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Conrad BCLUW 35-27 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck darted in front of Conrad BCLUW 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense moved to a 19-16 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.

Conrad BCLUW came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-22.

