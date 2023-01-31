Gladbrook-Reinbeck makes Le Grand East Marshall walk the plank 68-20

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Gladbrook-Reinbeck's performance in a 68-20 destruction of Le Grand East Marshall in Iowa girls basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Le Grand East Marshall faced off on January 7, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Hudson . Click here for a recap. Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 24 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.

