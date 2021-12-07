Gladbrook-Reinbeck denies Eldora South Hardin's challenge 81-68

Playing with a winning hand, Gladbrook-Reinbeck trumped Eldora South Hardin 81-68 on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with an 18-11 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened a gargantuan 48-28 gap over Eldora South Hardin at the half.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck enjoyed an enormous margin over Eldora South Hardin with a 67-49 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

