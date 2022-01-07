Gladbrook-Reinbeck collects victory over Le Grand East Marshall 53-41

Gladbrook-Reinbeck collected a 53-41 victory over Le Grand East Marshall in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 7.
The first quarter gave the Rebels a 16-8 lead over the Mustangs.
The Rebels' shooting breathed fire to a 31-16 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
