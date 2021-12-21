Gladbrook-Reinbeck clips Traer North Tama in tight victory 47-42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck topped Traer North Tama 47-42 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Jesup and Traer North Tama took on Collins-Maxwell on December 14 at Collins-Maxwell High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Rebels a 11-10 lead over the Redhawks.
Traer North Tama proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-15 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rebels and the Redhawks locked in a 32-32 stalemate.
The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-10 to finish the game in style.
