Gladbrook-Reinbeck clips Traer North Tama in tight victory 47-42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck topped Traer North Tama 47-42 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.

The first quarter gave the Rebels a 11-10 lead over the Redhawks.

Traer North Tama proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-15 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rebels and the Redhawks locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-10 to finish the game in style.

