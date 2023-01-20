Gilbertville Don Bosco overcomes Tripoli in seat-squirming affair 35-30

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Gilbertville Don Bosco didn't mind, dispatching Tripoli 35-30 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
Last season, Tripoli and Gilbertville Don Bosco squared off with January 21, 2022 at Tripoli High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Belle Plaine and Tripoli took on Janesville on January 13 at Janesville High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.