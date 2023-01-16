Gilbertville Don Bosco knocks off Garwin GMG 31-28

Gilbertville Don Bosco topped Garwin GMG 31-28 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 16.
In recent action on January 5, Garwin GMG faced off against Dunkerton and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Colo-Nesco on January 3 at Colo-Nesco High School. Click here for a recap.
