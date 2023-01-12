Gilbertville Don Bosco clips Belle Plaine in tight tilt 39-31

Gilbertville Don Bosco didn't flinch, finally repelling Belle Plaine 39-31 in Iowa girls basketball on January 12.
Last season, Belle Plaine and Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off on February 10, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Belle Plaine faced off against Traer North Tama and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Colo-Nesco on January 3 at Colo-Nesco High School. Click here for a recap.
