Geneseo rides the rough off Eldridge North Scott 69-52

Playing with a winning hand, Geneseo trumped Eldridge North Scott 69-52 on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Geneseo's shooting stormed to a 35-13 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the intermission.
