Garwin GMG takes a toll on Dunkerton 58-40

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Garwin GMG still prevailed 58-40 against Dunkerton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Garwin GMG a 13-10 lead over Dunkerton.

The Wolverines registered a 24-18 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Garwin GMG moved to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-9 points differential.

