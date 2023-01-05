 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garwin GMG takes a toll on Dunkerton 58-40

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Garwin GMG still prevailed 58-40 against Dunkerton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Garwin GMG a 13-10 lead over Dunkerton.

The Wolverines registered a 24-18 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Garwin GMG moved to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-9 points differential.

Last season, Garwin GMG and Dunkerton squared off with January 3, 2022 at Dunkerton High School last season. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

