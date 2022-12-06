 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garwin GMG shuts off the power on Traer North Tama 47-25

Garwin GMG handled Traer North Tama 47-25 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.

The last time Traer North Tama and Garwin GMG played in a 59-46 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

