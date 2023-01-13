Garwin GMG rides to cruise-control win over Tama Meskwaki Settlement 55-24

Garwin GMG didn't tinker with Tama Meskwaki Settlement, scoring a 55-24 result in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Garwin GMG faced off on February 10, 2022 at Tama Meskwaki Settlement School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Garwin GMG faced off against Dunkerton and Tama Meskwaki Settlement took on Conrad BCLUW on January 3 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
