Garwin GMG pushes over Colo-Nesco 42-28

No quarter was granted as Garwin GMG blunted Colo-Nesco's plans 42-28 on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Garwin GMG faced off against Traer North Tama and Colo-Nesco took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on January 17 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
