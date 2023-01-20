Garwin GMG paints near-perfect picture in win over Conrad BCLUW 59-32

Garwin GMG lit up the scoreboard on January 20 to propel past Conrad BCLUW for a 59-32 victory at Gmg, Garwin on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action
Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Garwin GMG squared off with February 8, 2022 at Garwin GMG High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Garwin GMG faced off against Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Conrad BCLUW took on Collins-Maxwell on January 10 at Collins-Maxwell High School. Click here for a recap.
