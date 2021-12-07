Garwin GMG escapes Traer North Tama 52-45

Garwin GMG found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Traer North Tama 52-45 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Garwin GMG faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Traer North Tama took on Tama Meskwaki Settlement on November 30 at Tama Meskwaki Settlement School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.