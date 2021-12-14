Garwin GMG cancels check from Colo-Nesco 39-26

Garwin GMG tipped and eventually toppled Colo-Nesco 39-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Garwin GMG's shooting darted to a 22-9 lead over Colo-Nesco at the half.
The Royals were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Wolverines cloned their points production 17-17.
In recent action on December 7, Garwin GMG faced off against Traer North Tama and Colo-Nesco took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on December 3 at Colo-Nesco High School. Click here for a recap
