Garner-Hayfield-Ventura takes a toll on Buffalo Center North Iowa 49-36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 49-36 win over Buffalo Center North Iowa in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa squared off with January 11, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.