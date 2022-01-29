Garner-Hayfield-Ventura soars over Mason City Newman Catholic 70-41

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura controlled the action to earn a strong 70-41 win against Mason City Newman Catholic in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
