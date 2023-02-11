Garner-Hayfield-Ventura put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for a 61-39 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 11.

In recent action on February 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL . Click here for a recap. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Mason City Newman Catholic on February 6 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

