Garner-Hayfield-Ventura pockets narrow victory over Lake Mills 55-47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura surfed the tension to ride to a 55-47 win over Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Lake Mills played in a 65-38 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 17 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap.

