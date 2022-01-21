Garner-Hayfield-Ventura nets nifty win over Belmond-Klemme 46-43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura poked just enough holes in Belmond-Klemme's defense to garner a taut 46-43 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Belmond-Klemme took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 11 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura made the first move by forging a 26-20 margin over Belmond-Klemme after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.