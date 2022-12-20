Garner-Hayfield-Ventura dismantles Eagle Grove in convincing manner 69-30

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eagle Grove 69-30 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Eagle Grove faced off on February 8, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on December 6 at Eagle Grove High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.