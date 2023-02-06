Saddled up and ready to go, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura spurred past Mason City Newman Catholic 50-32 in Iowa girls basketball on February 6.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Mason City Newman Catholic faced off on January 29, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Humboldt. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.