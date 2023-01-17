Garner-Hayfield-Ventura comes up short in matchup with Britt West Hancock 24-9

Britt West Hancock stretched out and finally snapped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to earn a 24-9 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 17.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with January 18, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Britt West Hancock faced off against Armstrong North Union and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.