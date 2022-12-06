Full throttle: Iowa City Regina establishes quick lead, cruises past Durant 78-23

Iowa City Regina zipped to a quick start to key a 78-23 win over Durant in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 27-5 lead over Durant.

The Regals fought to a 46-17 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-1 edge.

