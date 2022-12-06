 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full throttle: Iowa City Regina establishes quick lead, cruises past Durant 78-23

  • 0

Iowa City Regina zipped to a quick start to key a 78-23 win over Durant in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 27-5 lead over Durant.

The Regals fought to a 46-17 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-1 edge.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Durant High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Iowa City Regina squared off with Van Horne Benton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News