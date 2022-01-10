Forest City tackles Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-19

Forest City earned a convincing 59-19 win over Buffalo Center North Iowa at Buffalo Center North Iowa High on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 4, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 4 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
