Forest City survives taut tilt with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Forest City nabbed it to nudge past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 3.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Forest City 31-29.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Indians, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-14 fourth quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.