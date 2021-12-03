Forest City survives taut tilt with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Forest City nabbed it to nudge past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 3.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Forest City 31-29.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Indians, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-14 fourth quarter, too.

