 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City survives taut tilt with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Forest City nabbed it to nudge past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-45 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 3.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Forest City 31-29.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Indians, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-14 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News