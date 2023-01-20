Forest City mauls Buffalo Center North Iowa in strong effort 55-28

Forest City showed top form to dominate Buffalo Center North Iowa during a 55-28 victory on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Forest City and Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off on January 10, 2022 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 13 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
