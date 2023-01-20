 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City mauls Buffalo Center North Iowa in strong effort 55-28

  • 0

Forest City showed top form to dominate Buffalo Center North Iowa during a 55-28 victory on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Forest City and Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off on January 10, 2022 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 13 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News