Forest City defeats Eagle Grove in lopsided affair 60-35

Eagle Grove got no credit and no consideration from Forest City, which slammed the door 60-35 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 26.
In recent action on January 14, Eagle Grove faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 21 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For a full recap, click here.
