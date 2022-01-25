Forest City claims gritty victory against Waverly-Sr 46-43

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Forest City wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-43 over Waverly-Sr on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Forest City made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over Waverly-Sr after the first quarter.

The Indians withstood the Go-Hawks' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

