Flexing muscle: Wayland WACO tightens grip on Lone Tree 61-35

Wayland WACO left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Lone Tree from start to finish for a 61-35 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 20.
In recent action on December 13, Lone Tree faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Wayland WACO took on Riverside Highland on December 13 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.