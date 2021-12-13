 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Van Horne Benton rolls over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 67-38

Van Horne Benton rolled past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant for a comfortable 67-38 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.

Recently on December 4 , Van Horne Benton squared up on Dallas Center-Grimes in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

