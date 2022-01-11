Flexing muscle: Springville rolls over Delhi Maquoketa Valley 56-36

Springville dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 56-36 victory over Delhi Maquoketa Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 4, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Alburnett and Springville took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 7 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap
