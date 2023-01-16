Flexing muscle: Keota tightens grip on Kalona Hillcrest Academy 44-24

Keota handled Kalona Hillcrest Academy 44-24 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 6, Keota squared off with Victor H-L-V in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.