Flexing muscle: Grundy Center tightens grip on La Porte City Union 68-36

Grundy Center built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 68-36 win over La Porte City Union during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Grundy Center and La Porte City Union faced off on January 10, 2022 at Grundy Center High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, La Porte City Union faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center took on Jesup on January 3 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.
