Flexing muscle: Grundy Center rolls over Eldora South Hardin 54-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grundy Center's 54-24 throttling of Eldora South Hardin during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Grundy Center took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 14 at Grundy Center High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.