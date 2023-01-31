Flexing muscle: Dike-New Hartford tightens grip on Waterloo Columbus 68-21

The force was strong for Dike-New Hartford as it pierced Waterloo Columbus during Tuesday's 68-21 thumping in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo Columbus squared off with February 1, 2022 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Oelwein . For more, click here. Waterloo Columbus took on Cresco Crestwood on January 26 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

